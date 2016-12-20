8 Things I Learned From Copying Martha Stewart's Intense Beauty Routine

Martha Stewart is many things: television host, savvy businesswoman, and Never-Have-I-Ever champ. But one lesser-known association of Snoop Dogg's newest co-host is that she happens to have the best skin in the world — just ask her makeup artist, Daisy Schwartzberg Toye, and reference the plethora of skin-care products laid out on her vanity. Her routine is so extensive that she’s up hours before she needs to leave the house to focus on this self-care system that includes at least three serums in one morning.
I’m the opposite of an early riser, but have heard time and time again that waking up early leads to higher productivity. So, I took Martha’s routine for a go, challenging myself to get up every morning for five days at 6 a.m. in the hopes of finding skin nirvana. (I typically wake up at 8 a.m. to be out the door by 8:45 every morning.) While my main priority is my minimal skin-care and makeup routine, I do not, by any means, take hours going through the motions. Next to Stewart, I'm a real amateur. But at the end of the week — which, let me tell you, was brutal — I had learned a lot. Ahead, find out how my challenge went, and whether I'll be keeping up with this new lifestyle change.
