8 Things I Learned From Copying Martha Stewart's Intense Beauty Routine

Martha Stewart is many things: television host, savvy businesswoman, and Never-Have-I-Ever champ . But one lesser-known association of Snoop Dogg's newest co-host is that she happens to have the best skin in the world — just ask her makeup artist, Daisy Schwartzberg Toye , and reference the plethora of skin-care products laid out on her vanity. Her routine is so extensive that she’s up hours before she needs to leave the house to focus on this self-care system that includes at least three serums in one morning.I’m the opposite of an early riser , but have heard time and time again that waking up early leads to higher productivity. So, I took Martha’s routine for a go, challenging myself to get up every morning for five days at 6 a.m. in the hopes of finding skin nirvana. (I typically wake up at 8 a.m. to be out the door by 8:45 every morning.) While my main priority is my minimal skin-care and makeup routine, I do not, by any means, take hours going through the motions. Next to Stewart, I'm a real amateur. But at the end of the week — which, let me tell you, was brutal — I had learned a lot. Ahead, find out how my challenge went, and whether I'll be keeping up with this new lifestyle change.