This story was originally published on October 27, 2016.
There was a time when Martha Stewart was solely known for her expert guidance on proper entertaining etiquette and creative home decor. But Stewart has come a long way from that quaint Connecticut farmhouse. In the past few years alone, she's surprised fans by telling some seriously dirty jokes at Justin Bieber's roast and embarking on an odd-couple cooking show with Snoop Dogg.
Yesterday, Stewart further shocked fans during her appearance on Ellen, where she played a few rounds of Never Have I Ever with her BFF turned co-host Mr. Dogg.
As always with this game, a few questions were a tad saucy, but Stewart was a good sport and played along. She even admitted to having done a few things you may never have anticipated from the domesticity queen. At the start of the game, Stewart knew she would have to spill a few secrets, a sentiment she expressed with a quick "uh-oh" while Ellen explained the rules.
It all began on a truly hilarious note when the players were asked to respond to the statement, "Never have I ever sexted." With slight hesitation, Martha revealed that she has in fact sexted, much to the delight of the audience and her fellow player Anna Kendrick. Watch the full clip below to find out what other cheeky things Stewart has done. Prepare to be astonished.
There was a time when Martha Stewart was solely known for her expert guidance on proper entertaining etiquette and creative home decor. But Stewart has come a long way from that quaint Connecticut farmhouse. In the past few years alone, she's surprised fans by telling some seriously dirty jokes at Justin Bieber's roast and embarking on an odd-couple cooking show with Snoop Dogg.
Yesterday, Stewart further shocked fans during her appearance on Ellen, where she played a few rounds of Never Have I Ever with her BFF turned co-host Mr. Dogg.
As always with this game, a few questions were a tad saucy, but Stewart was a good sport and played along. She even admitted to having done a few things you may never have anticipated from the domesticity queen. At the start of the game, Stewart knew she would have to spill a few secrets, a sentiment she expressed with a quick "uh-oh" while Ellen explained the rules.
It all began on a truly hilarious note when the players were asked to respond to the statement, "Never have I ever sexted." With slight hesitation, Martha revealed that she has in fact sexted, much to the delight of the audience and her fellow player Anna Kendrick. Watch the full clip below to find out what other cheeky things Stewart has done. Prepare to be astonished.
Advertisement