The words "Martha Stewart Cafe" sound so great together it's hard to believe that it's only been a thing for the past year, and only in a specific location in New York.
If you wanted to sip Stewart's own line of coffee and nibble on the brand's granola, you had to go to her headquarters at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. Now, two new locations have been confirmed, and you'll find them at Macy's.
The first is already open at the Macy’s at the Sacramento Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, and Eater reports the next one will open up in Dallas next month. As for what's in them? That changes by location. While coffee and tea is a staple, the New York location, for instance, gets their pastries from places like Bien Cuit in Brooklyn and Balthazar in Soho.
The cafes themselves are minimalistic, white and red with black calligraphy. Alongside cups of coffee and tea, the stores are also selling ingredients by the tin so customers can purchase them and brew at home.
With just three confirmed locations, it's unclear where the cafe is heading next, but it definitely seems worth it to stake out your nearest Macy's.
