Addressed to “MTO staffers,” Noel-Schure’s letter detailed the toll pregnancy takes on a woman’s body — the weight gain, the often dramatic change in blood flow, the fluid retention that causes swelling. “Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently, and a host of other things?” Noel-Schure wrote. “But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet, and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity.”