It doesn’t take an impassioned statement from a pissed-off celebrity publicist to know that, for most women, pregnancy isn’t exactly a walk in the park. Sure, you get the so-called “glow” and the joy of knowing you’re growing an entire human being inside of you, but your face and body do experience some (usually temporary) side effects as a result of the influx in hormones — and swelling is one of them. “During pregnancy, the body produces approximately 50% more blood and body fluids to meet the needs of the developing baby,” the American Pregnancy Association confirms. “Swelling is a normal part of pregnancy that is caused by this additional blood and fluid.”