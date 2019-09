Kendall Jenner's Hair Secret Is As Easy As A Trip To The Grocery Store

The DIY concoction does hold : Avocados are loaded with fatty acids and vitamins B and E, which can help strengthen the hair; bananas are rich in potassium and vitamins that amp up shine; and coconut oil is often touted as a miracle hydrator . Just mash all the ingredients together in a bowl, apply the mixture to dry hair, and wait 30 minutes. We would take this half-hour to get in full Kendall Jenner character: Eat a chef salad, play dress up in a massive mansion, and post to Instagram, of course.