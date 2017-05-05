Kendall Jenner's Hair Secret Is As Easy As A Trip To The Grocery Store

This is not a drill. Kendall Jenner just shared exactly what it takes to get her shiny, soft, and perfectly coiffed head of hair — and it's a lot easier to cop than you'd think.
This morning, she posted the secret to her app, which just so happens to be a simple at-home hair mask. Even better, you only need three ingredients... that are probably already in your kitchen cabinet. Among the list? A ripe avocado and banana, and a couple tablespoons of coconut oil. No, really. That's it. If only navigating the evolving Kardashian-Jenner family tree were that easy.
The DIY concoction does hold : Avocados are loaded with fatty acids and vitamins B and E, which can help strengthen the hair; bananas are rich in potassium and vitamins that amp up shine; and coconut oil is often touted as a miracle hydrator. Just mash all the ingredients together in a bowl, apply the mixture to dry hair, and wait 30 minutes. We would take this half-hour to get in full Kendall Jenner character: Eat a chef salad, play dress up in a massive mansion, and post to Instagram, of course.
After 30 minutes, rinse the mask off and voila — you’re practically American royalty.
