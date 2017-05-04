This Group Is Recycling Ivanka Trump Clothing Into Millennial Pink Jumpsuits

This is an ALERT!! The Rational Dress Society is calling on you comrades: Help us Make America Rational Again! (A clothing drive brought to you by the members of the Rational Dress Society) As of this post phase 1 of our newest initiative has begun. Give us your used Ivanka Trump brand clothing and watch them be transformed. For more information visit www.jumpsu.it/mara #MARA

A post shared by Maura Brewer (@rational_dress_society) on May 4, 2017 at 8:45am PDT