This Group Is Recycling Ivanka Trump Clothing Into Millennial Pink Jumpsuits

"For the next several months, we will be soliciting your gently-used, and emphatically-discarded Ivanka Trump brand garments, to be recycled into new, 100% Made in the USA, Special Edition JUMPSUITS!," the Rational Dress Society writes on its website . The project hopes to collect enough Trump-tagged clothing through July 2017 to then be able to recycle the materials into post-consumer yarn, which will then be woven into fabric and ethically manufactured stateside into the one-pieces And while the group usually rejects anything that's too trend-driven and cursory in fashion, MARA does include a particular sartorial wink in its design: Racked notes that the recycled jumpsuits will be millennial pink. "It’s the line we try to take between being really silly and also deadly serious," Glaum-Lathbury told the publication. "You should be having fun while critiquing. Otherwise, we’d just be weeping into our cornflakes all the time, which we’re all pretty close to anyway."