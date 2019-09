The Problem With Retail Mannequins Is Worse Than You Thought

The study's findings are agreeable with a string of complaints that have come out of the U.K. in regards to the ultra-thin look of mannequins used in stores: Various British retailers have received criticism , especially on social media, in recent years for the unrealistic body types put forth with their displays. In response to this conversation, Long Tall Sally, a clothing brand that specializes in garments for women 5' 8" and above, used 3-D printing technology to create a custom figure modeled after one of its customers last year, Today reported.