Oh, Snap: Drop II Of Zendaya's Clothing Line Is Here

"I know who my fans are, and I know who I want to speak to; I want to speak to that college student whose food and books are more important, not what they're going to wear, but they do want to look chic and have good clothes," Zendaya explained. "I'm doing the best job I can at delivering the quality while also still keeping it real [price-wise]." The star also acknowledges that celebrity clothing lines are plentiful, but she's striving to have her own spin on the model. "This is a celebrity line, sure, but there are a million of them out there, so I wanted to figure out how I could be different," she told us. "I wanted to stress, very much so, the inclusivity of it all: [making the line] gender neutral and with more open sizing were musts for me, and I think that's where shopping should be headed anyway."