Why Didn't Taylor Swift Go To The Met Gala This Year?

Taylor Swift made plenty of headlines at the 2016 Met Gala. She had a dance-off with Tom Hiddleston, sported a platinum blond bob and dark lipstick, and finished off the night with a pizza party with the Haim sisters. The singer clearly had a great time at the event — so why didn't Taylor Swift go to the 2017 Met Gala last night?
Swift has been keeping a low profile as of late — she hasn't posted on Instagram or Twitter in months. And there's a good reason we haven't heard from the "Blank Space" singer in a while: She's reportedly working on a new album, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight last month.
That explains why we haven't seen many headlines about Swift lately — she's apparently recording the music in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Her musical bestie, Ed Sheeran, hinted at her new music in a BBC News interview in March, saying Swift would "probably" release her album at the end of this year. "Christmas is the smartest time to release, because that's when everyone buys records," Sheeran told the BBC at the time.
Of course, even if Swift is working on new music, she could have traveled back to New York for the gala. But if she's in the recording zone, maybe she didn't want to step out of Music City for the event.
Plus, by staying out of the limelight, Swift is steering the conversation away from her personal life. And after all the drama with Kim Kardashian last summer, that's probably not a bad thing. By keeping a low profile in Nashville, Swift is helping ensure that when she does re-enter the public eye, the focus will be on her music. I wouldn't have minded seeing what Swift chose to wear to the Met Gala this year — but I also respect the hustle and am eager to see what her new album will be like.
