How Contestants On The Bachelor Keep Their Hair Looking SO Good

No matter how many Reality Steve blog posts you read or @pacozero posts you regram, there are still some secrets that even the most die-hard Bachelor fans don't know. Like what kind of swag the contestants get when they first arrive at the mansion — or how much they're getting paid per Sugar Bear hashtag after the season wraps.
But as beauty nerds, there's one thing we've always really wondered: how the contestants keep their hair looking so good — with shared bathrooms, multiple climates, helicopter-to-hot-tub dates, and limited luggage space. (Not to mention: no hair or makeup teams to back them up.) We hit up our favorite women from the show's last season to get to the bottom of things, and came out with great styling hacks, some killer drugstore picks, and more. Check it out, ahead.
This story was originally published on May 1, 2017.