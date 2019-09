So what do tutus and Wyoming have to do with each other? Let us explain. During a speech at Greybull High School and Middle School in Greybull, Wyoming on Thursday, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi (R-Wyoming) remarked that a man shouldn't be surprised if he got a punch for "wearing a tutu to a bar." Enzi's statement was part of a story about a man he says he knows who does just that. "I know a guy who wears a tutu and goes to bars on Friday night and is always surprised that he gets in fights," Enzi said. "Well, he kind of asks for it."