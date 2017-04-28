It's official: 13 Reasons Why has officially taken over the airwaves. From its intense representation of high school (with its bullies, its villains, its emotional turmoil) to teenage suicide (something the show has been criticized for), there's no denying that this Netflix series has made a lasting impression on teen and adult audiences around the world. The most positive and warm reception towards the teen drama has been over the talented young breakout cast. Most notable is 20-year-old Australian actress Katherine Langford, who took on the intimidating role of Hannah Baker, the lead character whose death by suicide is a catalyst to events in her high school and a group of her former friends. In the series, Hannah is a talented writer and poet, who uses her words to express herself before and, through a set of 13 cassette tapes, after her death.
While playing the complex character proved that Langford had major acting chops, her secret YouTube page that was recently unearthed by PopSugar (and a ton of adoring fans), reveals that she is also an amazingly talented singer. Even though she only has three videos posted on her account (under an easy-to-find username: Katherine Langford), each one is a perfectly fleshed-out song. In all of them, she's wearing what appears to be a school uniform. Can't you just imagine her coming home from school in Perth, Australia (her hometown), turning on her video camera, and dreaming of being famous? Well, you did it, girl! Now all we need is a duet with singer and series producer Selena Gomez or her co-stars Dylan Minnette and Ross Butler — stat.
Click on to watch the videos, and prepare to be impressed.