It's official: 13 Reasons Why has officially taken over the airwaves. From its intense representation of high school (with its bullies, its villains, its emotional turmoil) to teenage suicide (something the show has been criticized for ), there's no denying that this Netflix series has made a lasting impression on teen and adult audiences around the world . The most positive and warm reception towards the teen drama has been over the talented young breakout cast. Most notable is 20-year-old Australian actress Katherine Langford, who took on the intimidating role of Hannah Baker, the lead character whose death by suicide is a catalyst to events in her high school and a group of her former friends. In the series, Hannah is a talented writer and poet, who uses her words to express herself before and, through a set of 13 cassette tapes, after her death