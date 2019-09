As we know, though, all good trends eventually fizzle out — but before you tearfully pack away your early-aughts accessories, know that there’s a new jewelry trend on the horizon, according to the stylist who arguably helped usher in the great choker renaissance. “I feel like the necklace trend was so big, and a lot of people are doing body chains and more dainty stuff — but, for whatever reason, I have a feeling that earrings are going to make a big comeback,” Monica Rose told Refinery29 at Reebok Classics ’ event during the second weekend of Coachella, where she was on hand to speak to all things style , be they festival-adjacent or not. And chokers may have been all the rage this time last year, but Rose has her sights set elsewhere.