A Madonna Biopic Is Happening

If you feel passionately that the world has had its fill of films starring Madonna but not enough about Madonna, you're in luck. The Material Girl is getting her own movie.
The Hollywood Reporter confirms that a biopic about the pop star is underway. Fifty Shades of Grey producer Michael De Luca is joining forces with director Brett Ratner's RatPac Entertainment and Bellevue Productions' John Zaozirny to produce the feature film, currently titled, appropriately enough, Blond Ambition.
Here's some comfort to fans fretting that it will all come off a bit "Lifetime Original Movie": The script, penned by Elyse Hollander, was ranked first on the 2016 edition of the Black List, which singles out the most popular screenplays based on a survey of industry pros. Past Black List favorites have included Argo, Slumdog Millionaire, Spotlight, and The Revenant, which went on to win piles of Oscars.
Between her hugely successful career, high-profile marriages to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie, and courting of controversies, the 58-year-old pop icon's story has plenty of material to mine for a movie. Blond Ambition, however, will narrow its focus to her early days in 1980s New York City, where she moved from her hometown of Detroit in search of stardom. Industry publication Deadline confirms that the film will show the future superstar enjoying a romance while battling sexism in the music industry.
Madonna has yet to publicly comment on the project, which shares a name with her 1990 world tour. It's unclear if she'll be involved with the film or make any sort of cameo. The other major question is: Who will play Madge? (And, related: Is it a breach of etiquette to eat movie theater popcorn while wearing fishnet gloves?)
Presumably every 20-something actress with an ounce of spark and passable dancing and singing skills is hounding her agent right now. It's got the potential to be a star-making role, but only if the casting is spot-on. Anyone else secretly pulling for Lourdes Leon, Madonna's very own daughter, to land the gig? You got this, Lola.
