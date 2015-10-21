Lourdes Leon's New Tatts Pay Tribute To Mom & Dad

We suspect that Madonna has been immortalized in tattoo form a million times over, but it's got to be extra special when the tribute comes from her own flesh and blood.



Speaking of flesh and blood, 19-year-old Lourdes Leon is sporting some new ink. It's the kind that her parents can't really complain about, because, lo and behold, it's about them. Here she is showing off her new tats, which pay homage to Madonna and Carlos Leon, a.k.a. Mom and Dad.

