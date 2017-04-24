It's been a minute, but Amanda Bynes is back on our radar once again. And for a much better reason.
Earlier this year, Bynes was vocal on Twitter to do damage control after she found out that an Internet troll was pretending to be her on multiple social media sites, and was forced to tweet out that news outlets should ignore the random imposter. But now, the former actress is sharing a picture of herself with a friend in good will. This picture is pretty monumental, since it's been over a year since the 31-year-old posted a picture of herself on Twitter (the only social media app she uses).
In the photograph, Bynes is standing behind a colorful floral arrangement in what looks to be the lobby area of a hotel or event space. She is with a friend, and they're both serving up a soft smile. She captioned the snap "Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!"
Read on to see the few photos of Bynes we have since she enrolled in classes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and started living a quieter life outside of the spotlight.