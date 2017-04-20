I never thought I'd write this, but I really want to go to Vegas with Oprah. That's because she delivered an admirably tight-lipped performance when asked about her recent time on a yacht with the Obamas. She was speaking with Us Weekly at the New York premiere of her upcoming HBO movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.
“What happens on the boat stays on the boat,” she told reporters. “It was lovely.”
The Obamas joined Oprah on a yacht at the tail end of their vacation in French Polynesia. While there, they snorkeled, paddleboarded, and turned Barack into an Instagram husband. Also on the yacht were Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen, and probably the biggest nascent alt-right conspiracy theory since "Pizzagate."
“There were conversations all the time, that’s all we did was talk. We talked, and everybody else did a lot of paddleboarding,” she told the outlet. "I’m not really good with the ocean. Me and the ocean don’t get along too good. There was a lot of paddleboarding, snorkeling, jet skiing, lots of good stuff.”
Look, Oprah. We know some wild shit went down. What happened? Come on, you can tell us. We trust you, because you gave everyone a car. You should trust us, because we don't want anything from you. We just want to know what happened on the boat. Did Barack do shots with Tom Hanks? Did Springsteen tell everyone he secretly hates New Jersey?
The people demand answers!
Watch Oprah hide the (we're guessing) shocking truth below.
