Quick, assemble your perfect cast of dream celebs to vacation with. Got that picture in your head? Good. We guarantee you, this group will blow your fantasy crew right out of the water — because the Obamas are reportedly sailing around the South Pacific with Oprah, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen.
The Obamas are wrapping up a sojourn in the South Pacific, where the former president spent a month working on the couple's book. They are staying at The Brando, a luxury resort on a private island bought in 1967 by Marlon Brando. It was voted Best Resort In the World by Condé Nast Traveler in 2016, and rooms there range from $2,750 to $13,000 per night.
Local station Tahiti Nui TV reports that the three mega-celebs recently joined the former first couple on a 460-foot yacht called The Rising Sun owned by the head of Oracle, Larry Ellison, and they've been sailing around various tropical islands. (Must be tough.) We've reached out to the station to confirm the report and will update this story when we hear back.
Cue the cries of, "Why aren't we there?!" and "Like come the fuck on this is so unfair" around our office. Also, is it coincidence that we could 100% see "2020" after all of those people's names on a yard sign or bumper sticker?
Mariah Tyler, a photo editor at Travel + Leisure, created a graphic to illustrate the dream team, because these #squadgoals cannot go undocumented.
Servicing the internet with unbelievable images on the daily. https://t.co/G7ns5vwjPS via @TravelLeisure pic.twitter.com/jFBmocDmQj— Mariah Tyler (@mphbox) April 13, 2017
We bet that's exactly what it looked like. Please try to contain your jealousy, everyone.
