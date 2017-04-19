Everything At Nasty Gal Is 40% Off, Again

It's been a tumultuous couple of months for Nasty Gal. Between news of the #GirlBoss-started brand filing for bankruptcy back in November (and everything going on sale), and being acquired by Boohoo soon after, it's hard to keep up with the latest status of the store we once loved for quirky vintage finds and endless pages of "going-out" clothes. But alas, Nasty Gal's site is still up and running — and it's offering 40% off your order right now with the code "NASTY40."
It's tough to know what this all means for the brand — is this part two of its close out sale? Or is the online retailer just trying to take advantage of the second weekend of Coachella being right around the corner? Perhaps it's marking down its inventory in celebration of the new Girl Boss series premiering on Netflix in just a few days? Or...you know what: Instead of asking questions, we'll just take full advantage of the steals ahead.
Since now's the perfect time to get back into off-shoulder and cut-out territory anyway, click on to shop our picks from the sale (and grab 'em before they sell out). Though the future of Nasty Gal may not be clear, our love for its stock (and discounts) definitely is.