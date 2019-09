Just like everyone else, celebrities often experiment with products, treatments, and services to land on what works for them. So if you were to ask a Hollywood veteran his or her favorites, they might know a thing or two. It all comes with a little trial-and-error, and it seems as though Roberts' start in the spotlight didn't come without its own beauty blunders. No, her most memorable mistake worst wasn't the time she over-plucked her famous brows — it's even more relatable.