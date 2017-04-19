People magazine just announced this year's most beautiful woman, giving the title to actress Julia Roberts for the fifth time. (Her first cover was back in 1991, when she was just 23-years-old.) Now, 26 years later, Roberts says she is just as flattered as the first time she received the honor. But a lot has changed since then, especially when it comes to her beauty know-how, and she'll the first one to admit it.
Just like everyone else, celebrities often experiment with products, treatments, and services to land on what works for them. So if you were to ask a Hollywood veteran his or her favorites, they might know a thing or two. It all comes with a little trial-and-error, and it seems as though Roberts' start in the spotlight didn't come without its own beauty blunders. No, her most memorable mistake worst wasn't the time she over-plucked her famous brows — it's even more relatable.
In an interview with People, which was featured on Snapchat Discover, Roberts reflected on her first experience wearing eyeliner. The actress admitted it wasn't as breezy as you might expect. “I took liquid eyeliner and tried to put it on the inside of my eyelids. [I had these] black eyeballs. I was like, 'I’m blind!'" Poking your eyes with an eyeliner pen? Now that's something we've all done.
If anything, this proves that stars are just like us. Sure, they might walk red carpets and own Oscars — when the nicest thing we own is a gift card to Sweetgreen — but everyone has to start somewhere, right?
