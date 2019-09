Nowadays, if a product is sold out, you can often sign up for an email notification list to alert you when the covetable product is back in stock. You may assume you're just a number on a short list — so no big deal, right? Wrong. Oftentimes, the lists can get well into the thousands, with beauty fanatics pining for the same exact thing you desperately need atop your vanity. Naturally, it seems that the better the product, the longer the list. Our latest discovery? A body cream with over 2,000 people trying to get their hands on it, according to Stylecaster and The Zoe Report