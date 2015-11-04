The journey to amazing skin can be a long and confusing one. It's tricky — and often, overwhelming — to achieve that golden mean: clear, dewy, and not too oily or dry. Hey, even for those of us whose jobs consist of testing out various lotions and potions, the struggle is real.
But that doesn't mean you should give up. It's important to figure out which products work best for your skin type and how to use them properly. If you're still on the hunt for those, we're here to give you a jump-start. And we're going to let you in on some very personal parts of our lives: our everyday skin-care routines. This means we'll tell you about the cleansers, serums, creams, and other concoctions that we flat-out know make us look awesome. We're not claiming complexion perfection, but these picks have gotten us pretty darn close.
Click through for a peek into our day-to-day regimens, and feel free to steal some of our suggestions: In fact, we insist you do.