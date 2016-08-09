These Are The Beauty Products NYC Girls Stockpile

Sold-out beauty products are a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you can't have 'em instantly, so you're forced to join a waiting list, nag the store with questions about shipping schedules, and remind yourself that patience is a virtue. On the other, you can confidently assume that the serum, sunscreen, or shadow that's perpetually "currently out of stock" is damn good.
Chances are, you're already well acquainted with the cult classics that sell out season after season — but that's just the tip of the iceberg. For more, we asked five of our favorite NYC beauty destinations for the newest, coolest, and most under-the-radar discoveries that fly off their shelves and customers stockpile. A word of advice: When you find one of these, don't think — just buy.
Chances are, you're already well acquainted with the cult classics that sell out season after season — but that's just the tip of the iceberg. For more, we asked five of our favorite NYC beauty destinations for the newest, coolest, and most under-the-radar discoveries that fly off their shelves and customers stockpile. A word of advice: When you find one of these, don't think — just buy.