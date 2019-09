This Teen Retailer Is The Latest To File For Bankruptcy

Rue 21 officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Pennsylvania court this week, Fortune reported. According to a statement from the company, the once-mighty teen retailer will receive "$125 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from existing lenders, and up to $50 million in new money term loan DIP financing from a group of its existing term loan lenders." With those funds, Rue 21 hopes to "support day-to-day operations during the reorganization," the statement reads. More store closures — on top of the 400 outposts slated to shutter, as announced earlier this spring — are expected.