By now, we've all heard of the phenomenon that is 13 Reasons Why. The YA novel turned addictive Netflix-series has infiltrated our lives and we're not mad about it — not one bit. Besides the powerful message it sends on the effects of bullying, depression, and self-harm, there are a few other reasons why we can't stop thinking about the show, like how the hell do these teenagers have so many tattoos?
You may have noticed the ink when you first met Tony Padilla and Justin Foley in the first season, but since then, it seems the ink bank on 13RW keeps growing and growing. As far as we know, most high school students are not rocking that many tattoos under the age of 18. Keep in mind, the show is set in Northern California. The state law requires anyone under the age of 18 to have a parent present for such body modifications — and we highly doubt any of their parents would have let that happen before graduating high school.
Naturally, we assumed the obvious: They must just be real tattoos the makeup artists didn't bother to cover. Not quite. According to PopSugar, the costume department added the majority to characters, like Justin, begging the question: Which of the cast has tattoos in real life? Ahead, the answers you've been waiting for...