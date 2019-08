You may have noticed the ink when you first met Tony Padilla and Justin Foley in the first season, but since then, it seems the ink bank on 13RW keeps growing and growing. As far as we know, most high school students are not rocking that many tattoos under the age of 18. Keep in mind, the show is set in Northern California. The state law requires anyone under the age of 18 to have a parent present for such body modifications — and we highly doubt any of their parents would have let that happen before graduating high school.