How Every Character's Story Ended In 13 Reasons Why Season 3

Warning: This slideshow contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season 3.
There are a lot of main characters in 13 Reasons Why, because that's how this story functions. Each person has a different side to the story, people are unreliable narrators, people have secrets from some people and are honest with others. The show features a messy bunch of high school kids, because high school is messy — especially at Liberty High. And with so many characters in so many episodes, it can be hard to keep track of where everyone in 13 Reasons Why season 3 ends up. That's where this breakdown comes in.
While the season was mostly focused on trying to solve the mystery of who killed Bryce Walker, it also had time to tell stories of high school romance, troubled pasts, personality growth, introduce new characters, and more. If you thought Clay letting Hannah go in season 2 was a big character step, the growth made by his character and so many others like Jessica, Tyler, Justin, and more in season 3 is even more astounding. Now there's just one more season to finish up all of 13 Reasons Why's storylines, and where all the main characters ended up as of the last episode in season 3 can help predict what their season 4 futures may hold.
Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette)
Clay spent a large portion of season 3 trying to convince his parents, friends, and the police that he didn't kill Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice). In episode 12, he was arrested for the crime, but was later released in episode 13 after Ani (Grace Saif) helped point the police in the direction of Monty (Timothy Granaderos) as Bryce's killer instead. (Monty also didn't do it, but we'll get to that in a minute.)
After his release, Clay spends some much-needed family time at Thanksgiving with his parents, adopted brother Justin, and friends Tony (Christian Navarro) and Caleb (R.J. Brown). Soon after, he reunites with his school buddies at Monet's to see Tyler's (Devin Druid) photography show. The series closes out with Clay, Justin (Brandon Flynn), and Jessica (Alisha Boe) declaring that they just want some happiness for once. Let's be real, though, season 4 is unlikely to make that happen.
Ani Achola (Grace Saif)
As the new kid in school, Ani was coming in blind to a lot of the trauma the school and her friends had already suffered. She gained more of an understanding as the season went along, and also grew in her feelings for Clay. They ended the season as a couple, whereas she had previously only expressed platonic feelings for him.
Ani was also instrumental in pinning the blame for Bryce's death on Monty. Ani knew that Monty had been killed in jail before she gave her statement to the police, so she pointed everything she could in Monty's direction. In her words, everyone needed to "let the dead bury the dead." Basically, since Monty was already dead, Ani felt it best to wrap Bryce's case up easily, rather than see one of her friends go down for the crime. The police bought her story, but Monty's alibi witness Winston (Deaken Bluman) confronted Ani about her lies at the end of the season. It could blow up in her face in season 4.
Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe)
Jessica became a leader for the school in season 3. She took on the role of student body president, and she also led a Liberty High sexual assault survivors club. Throughout and up until the end of the season, Jessica continued to fight for herself and her fellow survivors to have their voices heard.
She also got back together with Justin publicly, now that she doesn't care what people think about them being together. But the final episode of season 3 also revealed that Jessica was witness to Bryce's death by drowning. She didn't push him off the dock into the river, but she didn't try to save him either. The trauma of that situation may come up again in season 4, but Jessica made it clear in the finale that she's ready for "some fucking happiness," so maybe she'll push past her feelings about that event in favor of finding lighter times.
Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn)
Justin fully acclimated into the Jensen family in season 3, ever since they adopted him in season 2, but he also experienced a backslide in his addiction recovery. In addition to smoking heroin, Justin started taking pills that Bryce gave him. Justin also started selling drugs at his mom's ex-boyfriend Seth's (Matthew Alan) request to pay off the money Justin stole from his mom and Seth in a previous season.
By the end of the season, Justin admitted he needed help, which the Jensens pledged to get him. The threat of Seth hanging over his head is also gone, because Seth was arrested for breaking parole and sent back to prison. Justin also got back together with Jessica and opened up to her about being sexually assaulted as a child. This honesty on Justin's part and shared trauma seems to have bonded them even more. The two seem closer than ever heading into season 4.
Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice)
It wasn't a secret that Bryce died in season 3. It was all over Netflix's marketing for the new season. The 13 new episodes showed a bit more about Bryce's home and personal life, and how he attempted to right some of his wrongs, like trying to apologize to Jessica and Hannah's mother Mrs. Baker (Kate Walsh). In the end, though, Bryce couldn't hold back his anger.
He injured Zach Dempsey (Ross Butler) during the homecoming game after he learned that Zach supported Bryce's ex-girlfriend through an abortion. Zach later beat him up and left him on the dock by the river. Alex (Miles Heizer) and Jessica came upon the injured Bryce, and Alex was going to help Bryce get home, but Bryce began screaming in pain about how he was going to hurt Zach again and how Jessica had supposedly set Bryce up. Alex couldn't take the tirade, and he pushed Bryce over the edge of the dock and into the water. That's how Bryce ended up dying by drowning.
Alex Standall (Miles Heizer)
Alex seemed troubled for much of season 3, which made sense when it was revealed in the final episode that he'd killed Bryce. There was a point where Alex even asked Tyler for a gun, but Tyler didn't have anything to give Alex. Once Monty was framed for Bryce's murder and Alex was off the hook, he seemed to breathe a little easier, but he could still be in trouble in season 4 if Monty's alibi is uncovered and the case is reopened.
Alex's dad, Deputy Standall (Mark Pellegrino), seemed to suspect that Alex was the murderer. But once Monty was substituted as an option, Deputy Standall closed the case, and went home to burn a bunch of Alex's clothes. It seems Alex's dad would do anything for his son, including covering up for his crimes, so that could play into season 4.
At the end of the season, Alex seemed to still be thinking about Bryce's death and said to Jessica, "How are we going to live with this?” She replied, “We’re survivors, you and me. FML forever?” He answered, “FML forever," which was the name of their unofficial club with Hannah (Katherine Langford) from way back in season 1.
Tyler Down (Devin Druid)
Tyler had one of the biggest character growths of the season, which he documented by taking a photo of himself every day after his assault at the hands of Monty. The montage of photos showed him healing physically, but also mentally. In the final photo, he was even smiling. Tyler closed out the season with a photography show at Monet's, where he proudly unveiled his series of pictures taken of the people who helped him get through the past year.
Zach Dempsey (Ross Butler)
Zach attempted to confess to Bryce's murder, acknowledging to the police that he beat Bryce up and left him on the dock alone and unable to walk. But Deputy Standall told Zach that Bryce actually died by drowning, so it wasn't Zach's fault. His storyline mostly ended there, with just a brief scene in the final episode where he congratulated Tyler on his photography show.
Zach's football career is over due to his knee injury, and he stepped down as team captain, so it will be interesting to see what direction his story takes in the fourth and final season now that he's not going to be the school jock.
Tony Padilla (Christian Navarro)
Tony is still with Caleb at the end of season 3, and seemed to have made peace as much as he could with the fact that his family got deported by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). He's shown during the Thanksgiving montage skyping with his parents while Caleb perfects a tamale recipe for dinner. They then spent Thanksgiving with the Jensen family, who is Tony's pseudo-family now.
Montgomery de la Cruz (Timothy Granaderos)
Monty died in season 3, but his death wasn't shown on screen and the details weren't really mentioned. Based on how Alex said it was "fucked up" what happened to Monty and how Winston said Monty didn't deserve to go that way, it seems that Monty may have been killed in his jail cell by another inmate while awaiting his sentencing in Tyler's assault case. Based on the season's ending where Winston confronted Ani about framing Monty, it seems that season 4 is setting up to clear Monty's name and expose the real killer. Perhaps more information about Monty's death will be uncovered in those upcoming episodes.
Chloe Rice (Anne Winters)
While Chloe defended Bryce in season 2, she put herself first in season 3. Chloe changed schools, broke things off with Bryce, and went through a painful and harrowing abortion journey, complete with protestors and a dupe clinic set on convincing her not to have the procedure. She did eventually exercise her right to choose and aborted the product of her rape. Season 3 was her chance to start over, and she took full advantage of that.
Courtney Crimsen (Michele Selene Ang)
Courtney only had a brief scene in season 3, where she asked Clay to take new kid Ani on a school tour. That was in the April timeline of the show, and by the November timeline, Courtney had already graduated. When she asked Clay to take the tour, Courtney mentioned she had a meeting with the Wellesley College recruiter, so perhaps she went on to college there. It's a liberal arts school in Massachusetts, so it's far, far away from all the Liberty High drama.
Charlie Saint (Tyler Barnhardt)
A new character this season, Charlie played on the football team and seemed indistinguishable from the other jocks until he took a stand for Tyler. Charlie witnessed Monty confess to assaulting Tyler, so Charlie offered to tell police that if Tyler ever wanted to press charges. In the end, Tyler did, with Charlie's help. Charlie was also seen at the Monet's photography show, and he seems to be infiltrating the core group of Liberty High kids, which could mean his story expands in season 4.
Olivia Baker (Kate Walsh)
At the end of season 2, Hannah's mom moved to New York to live out her daughter's dreams. She later returned to town at the police's request to discuss Bryce's case. While there, she met with Bryce's mom Nora (Brenda Strong). Olivia told Nora that she understands how hard it is to lose a child, but Nora countered that her son was murdered "in cold blood," and that it wasn't not the same. After their conversation, Olivia returned to New York, presumably to keep living out the life Hannah always wanted to. That was likely her final time on the show, since Hannah's storyline is truly over now.
Nora Walker (Brenda Strong)
Bryce's mom lost a lot in season 3, as she suffered the deaths of both her son and father. She had complicated relationships with both, but tried to make peace with each one in the final episode. When her father died, she sat by his bedside and listened to him say he tried his best to be a father. She replied that she knew that, giving her dad a little token of gratitude on his way out of this world. She also visited the site of Bryce's death with flowers, to make peace with his passing as well. She probably won't be as big of a factor in season 4, so it makes sense that the writers wrapped up her story with her getting some closure with her father and with Bryce's murder, since she believes the case to have been solved.
Kevin Porter (Derek Luke)
Mr. Porter left Liberty High in season 2, but returned to the story in season 3 by privately counseling Bryce Walker. Mr. Porter's final scene was him explaining to Clay that he was asked by the police to make a case against Clay, but that Mr. Porter only called students to be interviewed who he knew would defend Clay. He doesn't always go about things in the most professional way, but, at the end of the day, Mr. Porter does have his former students' backs.
