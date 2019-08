How Every Character's Story Ended In 13 Reasons Why Season 3

Ani Achola (Grace Saif)

As the new kid in school, Ani was coming in blind to a lot of the trauma the school and her friends had already suffered. She gained more of an understanding as the season went along, and also grew in her feelings for Clay. They ended the season as a couple, whereas she had previously only expressed platonic feelings for him.Ani was also instrumental in pinning the blame for Bryce's death on Monty. Ani knew that Monty had been killed in jail before she gave her statement to the police, so she pointed everything she could in Monty's direction. In her words, everyone needed to "let the dead bury the dead." Basically, since Monty was already dead, Ani felt it best to wrap Bryce's case up easily, rather than see one of her friends go down for the crime. The police bought her story, but Monty's alibi witness Winston (Deaken Bluman) confronted Ani about her lies at the end of the season. It could blow up in her face in season 4.