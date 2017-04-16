By now, we've all heard of the phenomenon that is 13 Reasons Why. The YA novel turned addictive Netflix-series has infiltrated our lives and we're not mad about it — not one bit. Besides the powerful message it sends on the effects of bullying, depression, and self harm, there are a few other reasons why we can't stop thinking about the show. For one, the plot holes. Why does Tony beat up that stranger with his brothers? Why won’t Clay’s head ever heal? Then there's the question of whether a season two will really happen. Lastly, we can't stop asking: Why do so many of the characters have tattoos?
You may have noticed the ink when you first met Tony Padilla, Justin Foley, and Skye Miller. Theirs aren’t typical poke tattoos that one needs a microscope to spot on Instagram these days. The ink displayed is large and in charge. For example, Tony sports a giant wolf on his left shoulder (among many other things), while Skye, the Monet’s barista and ex-BFF of Clay, rocks two neck tattoos. As far as we know, most high school students are not rocking that much ink under the age of 18.
The show is set in Northern California, but the state law requires anyone under the age of 18 to have a parent present for such body modifications — and we highly doubt Tony’s father would have let several massive tattoos be etched onto his son’s body before he even graduated high school.
Naturally, we assumed the obvious: They must just be real tattoos the makeup artists didn't bother to cover. Not quite. According to PopSugar, the costume department added the majority to characters Justin and Skye. So, which cast members have tattoos in real life?
After a lot of Instagram snooping, we dug up plenty of real ink — on characters we never expected would have it. Click ahead to check out every actor from 13 Reasons Why who has a tattoo IRL.