The series often blended flashbacks into present day — through some very clever cinematography choices — which meant if you weren't paying attention, it could be a little confusing as to which version of Clay you were watching. The scar is an obvious clue to the audience — even if, as DeVoe points out, it's real weird that Alex's (Miles Heizer) face, which was beaten to a pulp by Montgomery (Timothy Granaderos), heals before Clay's scar clears up.