There are very few things I would trade my lipstick collection for. I wouldn't give it up for unlimited rosé or John Mayer — and I love both deeply. But offer me a freezer full of Ben & Jerry's pints and I just might reconsider. I'm a loyal fan of the dairy duo and in my dream world, I'd eat a different flavor for every meal. Until then, the brand's latest release might be the closest I'll get. Enter: Ben & Jerry's lip balm.
We wouldn't have been surprised if Lip Smacker had picked up on our passion for Ben & Jerry's and scooped up the flavored balm idea — but that wasn't the case this time. Though the drugstore brand did recently launch coffee balms, it's the ice cream empire itself that dropped the sweet balm pints. The flavors include Mint Chocolate Cookie, Strawberry Kiwi Sorbet, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
The brand is known for formulating its product with the best natural ingredients, so not surprisingly, the lips balms have been given the same treatment. Created with organically-derived extra virgin olive oil, palm oil, hemp seed, and jojoba, they're ultra-hydrating, smell amazing, and taste like sugar, thanks to the addition of stevia.
According to PopSugar, however, not every balm tastes like its corresponding flavor (the Strawberry Kiwi Sorbet was the most accurate out of the four), but that's okay. Since Ben & Jerry's seems to have a new ice cream flavor every time we run to the drugstore, we're not too worried about these being the only options.
The one downside? You have to order the balms by phone from the brand's merch site (unless you live in Waterbury, VT, in which case, you can pay a visit to the brand's shop). But if you're willing to use the voice function on your texting device and talk to a real, live human being (what is this, the '90s?), you're in for a treat.