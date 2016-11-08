Lip Smacker Is Launching The Cutest Lip Balms We've Ever Seen

It takes a lot to elicit a squeal of excitement from me. And I've certainly never squealed over a lip balm. But when I first saw the lineup of Lip Smacker soda-cup balms on my coworker's desk, I oohed and aahed and rolled each one around in my hand like a kid in a toy store. I begged to move Sprite over to my desk, and it's been sitting here ever since — making me happy as I type away on my laptop. And I don't even drink the stuff — it's pretty undisputedly bad for you, after all — so I can't imagine what kind of emotion the Coca-Cola cup will spark in a regular imbiber.
But the cuteness doesn't stop there. If you want a side of superpower with your lip softener, the brand is also launching a Marvel-themed collection of balms that function like Push Pops (and smell like 'em, too), and animal lovers will want to reach for the Disney Tsum Tsum stacking Smackers.
The lineups won't be available until January, which is too late for stocking stuffers, but just in time for moisturizing during the coldest month of the year. Click through to see all three squee-worthy collections.
