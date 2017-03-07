Ben & Jerry's, a duo known for making some of the BEST ice cream around, just stepped into another food realm in honor of National Cereal Day. Today, the ice cream company is releasing three brand new flavors whose most important ingredient is nostalgia. The line of flavors is called Cereal Splashback, and we can attest that with each bite, you'll be transported back to childhood Saturday mornings. For many of us, growing up meant leaving behind sugary cereals for breakfast, but Ben & Jerry's is here to remind us that we can still enjoy those beloved flavors as adults.
According to the folks at Ben & Jerry's, "Cereal Splashbacks are three cereal-inspired flavors that pay tribute to some of the most iconic and delicious cereals." Each one is made with a cereal milk ice cream and contains real cereal pieces. All three flavors, Fruit Loot, Frozen Flakes, and Cocoa Loco, will be available in Scoop Shops nationwide starting TODAY.
Take a look ahead for the full lowdown on all three. We might just have to celebrate National Cereal Day with a giant Cereal Milk Sundae.