These Lip Balms Are Perfect For Hardcore Coffee Fans

Move over, Dr. Pepper. The latest release from Lip Smacker is going to satisfy more grown-up tastes — literally. The '90s staple is adding a set of five new choices to its lineup and if the flavors don't get you, the packaging will. PopSugar reports that the lip balm giant will be offering up a frappe collection that's sure to jumpstart your beauty routine.
You already know Lip Smacker for offering up the aforementioned Dr. Pepper flavor, which has become a cult favorite among junior high school students and die-hard beauty junkies alike (what can we say, it's pretty much perfect in every way). But the line's also known for whimsical balms shaped like Disney Tsum Tsum toys and options emblazoned with Hello Kitty. But the frappe collection is decidedly more sophisticated. Flavor-wise, at least.
The new options include Vanilla Chai, Cinnamon Churro, Caramel, Mocha Chip, and perhaps a little prematurely, Pumpkin Spice. That's definitely a little more refined than, say, a lip balm flavored to mimic cola. But that doesn't mean that Lip Smacker threw the fun out the window. The company's new packaging looks just like a miniaturized version of your favorite blended coffee beverages, complete with a peak of whipped cream on top.
And while you may expect some sort of twist-up mechanism inside, these balms are more like your go-to Eos balms, because the product is a user- and pout-friendly dome affixed to the whipped topping. Pull it out, slick on some latte balm, and you'll be ready for just about anything. It's not just the flavor of the balms getting the coffee treatment, either. The scents are uncanny, too — right down the cinnamon notes in the PSL and sweet chocolate scenting Mocha Chip. Unfortunately, you won't get a jolt of caffeine from these balms, but maybe the simple joy of using a coffee-shaped lip balm will give you a little bit of pep.
Set your iCal now. The collection hits the Lip Smacker website and Fred Meyer locations on May 5.
