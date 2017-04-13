Prince Harry is Meghan Markle's Easter Bunny

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending time together just ahead of Easter weekend. The royal flew to Toronto to stay with his girlfriend on the down-low, according to Entertainment Tonight. Photos from E! News show the 32-year-old arriving at 35-year-old Markle's residence on Wednesday night, wearing a baseball cap and carrying a duffel bag. (The Prince hauls his own duffel bag, who knew?)
It's not clear whether the couple will be spending Easter Sunday together; it's not unlikely that Harry will have obligations to attend a holiday event back in England as a member of the royal family. But hopefully they'll fit in some season couple's time — painting eggs, doing an egg hunt, or enjoying some chocolate bunnies, for example.
Every sighting of Markle and Harry is news because they're a tricky couple to keep tabs on, as they don't document their every adorable move on Instagram like the rest of us. The handsome pair started dating in 2016, with reports of them being together for a couple months surfacing in October. In December, Harry jetted to Toronto following a two-week trip in the Caribbean to surprise his Suits star girlfriend. Shortly after, they were seen Christmas tree shopping in London. The couple had a date at the Soho House in London in February, and days later, Markle was spotted out and about with a ring embossed the the letter "H" on her finger.
Last month, the couple attended a Harry's close friend's wedding in Jamaica together. Who knows? Maybe by this time next year, they'll have wedding bells of their own ringing. (No pressure though guys. Seriously.)
