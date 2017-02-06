Meghan Markle was recently spotted wearing a ring. And not just any ring. It appears to be a symbol to declare her love and affection to the prince she loves. It's a ring embossed with the letter "H," for Harry, according to the Daily Mail.
Meghan Markle makes a declaration of love for Prince Harry wearing a ring with his initial https://t.co/1usTKEj4DG pic.twitter.com/ZykR01wvAe— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 6, 2017
The Suits actress, 35, was photographed wearing the band while she shopped for flowers near Prince Harry's Nottingham Cottage, near Kensington Palace. According to sources, Markle is spending as much time as she can with Harry before diving back into a grueling filming schedule in March. "She is beautiful, accomplished, whip-smart and has all the humanitarian credentials that Harry so admires," a source told the Daily Mail. "And although Meghan has her roots in the U.S. and Canada, she is a keen traveler with a lot of friends in London, so moving over wouldn't be too seismic." This isn't the first time Markle has has been spotted wearing some telling jewelry. Last year she and Harry were seen wearing matching beaded bracelets; she was also seen wearing a necklace with the letters "M" and "H." Who says wearing your boyfriend's letter is a trend best left in high school and college?
