Because of this revelation, it's worth noting that Hall, at this point, does it all. No, really. Remember that time she gloriously grilled then-senior Trump campaign adviser A.J. Delgado on President Trump's taxes and immigration policy on live television, and played the tapes not once, but twice? Or that time she wore Dolce & Gabbana to the Viennese Opera Ball and was just like, Oh, this old thing? Or what about that time when Scott Baio called Hillary Clinton a you-know-what and Hall defended the then-Democratic party nominee and refused to let him get away with it? Okay, well, if you don't remember any of those things — here , just look at Hall in Moschino couture and educate yourself.