Just a quick scroll through Tamron Hall's lavish Instagram profile and you'll realize she is the living, breathing, twirling embodiment of what it means to live one's best life. Chances are, you'll catch her interviewing André Leon Talley, walking down the stairs in one of Alessandro Michele's whimsical Gucci creations, or, you know, catching a cab in head-to-toe, current-season Balenciaga. Yeah, that's right: Television's most stylish news anchor is just as fabulous and extra in real life as she is on the small screen.
Because of this revelation, it's worth noting that Hall, at this point, does it all. No, really. Remember that time she gloriously grilled then-senior Trump campaign adviser A.J. Delgado on President Trump's taxes and immigration policy on live television, and played the tapes not once, but twice? Or that time she wore Dolce & Gabbana to the Viennese Opera Ball and was just like, Oh, this old thing? Or what about that time when Scott Baio called Hillary Clinton a you-know-what and Hall defended the then-Democratic party nominee and refused to let him get away with it? Okay, well, if you don't remember any of those things — here, just look at Hall in Moschino couture and educate yourself.
In addition to being an all-around badass, Hall splits her time between being exceptionally fabulous all over the New York social scene and hosting Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall. Because you can still put on Balmain and solve crime before dinnertime, okay? Between all of that, Hall works with stylists June Ambrose and Eric Neimand on turning out look after look, and even her dog May Luv is in on the stunting, too. Oh, and did we mention she was in Chicago alongside Mel B? We rest our case.
Look, we could go on and on about how fabulous and fun Madame Tamron Hall is, but we'll let you peruse for yourself in our roundup of Hall's best fashion moments ahead. Trust us: It's just a fraction of Hall's finest looks. And, by the way, from now until April 23, Tamron, is auctioning off some of her coolest closet gems on Housing Works, an organization that provides housing and to the homeless and those affected with HIV/AIDS. Consider that one of your only chances to snag a piece from one of those closet clean-outs! We've got our eyes on that vintage kimono.