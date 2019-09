This United Airlines-Inspired Makeup Tutorial Definitely Shouldn't Have Happened

Makeup artist Mykie is facing backlash after she posted a questionable “get the look” of the incident on her YouTube channel, Glam&Gore . “The first thing we’re going to need is blood,” she begins the tutorial. It all goes downhill from there, with Mykie using fake special-effects blood to create that “just-dragged-down-the-aisle” look, as she refers to Dao’s battered face. The video is interspersed with clips of the actual violent altercation that took place on the airplane that resulted in the suspension of three officers from the Chicago Department of Aviation. It’s disturbing to watch, but so is the footage in and of itself.