This Acne Makeup Tutorial Is Causing A LOT Of Controversy

Still, others have criticized the use of heavy, potentially pore-clogging makeup to conceal blemishes, which is understandable, considering some products can cause breakouts in people who don’t struggle with them in the first place. But telling someone who’s dealing with serious cystic acne that they should just take off the makeup and go to the dermatologist instead isn’t exactly productive. Skin issues can take a serious toll on one’s self-confidence, and for some people, makeup is the best way to combat that — in combination with the right doctor-recommended treatment, of course.