This Acne Makeup Tutorial Is Causing A LOT Of Controversy

If Pretty Woman’s status as one of the top-grossing romantic comedies of all time taught us anything, it’s that the world loves a good makeover. True, times have changed in the 27 years since Julia Roberts’ iconic portrayal of a hooker-gone-high-end (we don’t use the word “hooker” as a derogatory term anymore, for starters), but it seems people still can’t get enough of watching others change the way they look. Add someone who’s mastered the art of concealing their chronic eczema or cystic acne, or covers a tattoo so effectively you’d never even know it existed, and you have our full attention.
But despite the popularity of the ubiquitous before-and-after beauty video, a recent example has stirred up some controversy — and racked up over 468,000 views in the process. The clip, which was posted on social media star and false-eyelash entrepreneur Lilly Ghalichi’s Instagram, shows a woman with severe acne having her makeup done by a pro. The difference is dramatic, and the makeover also serves as a tutorial of sorts for fellow acne sufferers, some of whom have commented with their appreciation.
Still, others have criticized the use of heavy, potentially pore-clogging makeup to conceal blemishes, which is understandable, considering some products can cause breakouts in people who don’t struggle with them in the first place. But telling someone who’s dealing with serious cystic acne that they should just take off the makeup and go to the dermatologist instead isn’t exactly productive. Skin issues can take a serious toll on one’s self-confidence, and for some people, makeup is the best way to combat that — in combination with the right doctor-recommended treatment, of course.
What’s more, the idea that foundation invariably clogs pores and prevents the skin from functioning properly no longer applies; there are plenty of excellent formulas that allow the skin to “breathe” while still providing the coverage you need. You don’t have to choose between one or the other — and don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise.
