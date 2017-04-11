This Is Us has a penchant for making us cry (okay, okay — sob is more like it) but one of the TV show's stars is now going to make us laugh. As reported by Deadline, This Is Us' Justin Hartley has joined the cast of the Bad Moms sequel.
While Kevin may be the comic relief of the NBC drama that knows exactly how to pull at our heartstrings, his new role sounds even more ridiculous than Kevin's turn as The Manny on his former show — though it may involve him taking his shirt off just as often. According to Deadline, Hartley will play a man named Ty Swindle (holy cow, what a name) who has two very intriguing jobs. By day, Ty is a "fit and handsome firefighter" — but by night, he's sliding down a different pole.
Ty moonlights as an exotic dancer, whom we can guess the so-called "bad moms" — aka returning cast members Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn — meet up with during one of their many nights on the town. According to Deadline, Ty shares a moment during a waxing session with Hahn's character Carla.
As for the movie itself, the Bad Moms sequel will follow the ladies during one of the most stressful times of the year: the holidays. The new movie is title A Bad Moms Christmas, because every comedy gets a little bit better when snow, twinkly lights, and the mad rush of department store shopping is peppered in. (How much do you want to bet that the new film will feature a heinous trip to Wal-Mart to score their kids the latest "must-have" gadget?)
The new movie will add more than just a Christmas flavor. It will also add a next generation of mothers, as the gang's own moms (and their children's grandmas) decide to pay their daughters a visit. Hmm... maybe a visit from Ty, the sexy fireman-dancer, will add some holiday cheer?
