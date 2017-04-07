Story from Fashion

Zara Fans Will Love This Just-As-Trendy & Affordable Retailer

Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping fatigue is real, y'all, but no moment does it truly sink in than when you just got paid, are totally in the mood to treat yourself to a new dress or pair of shoes, and just can't find anything to buy. You know that feeling: When you log-on to a site where you usually "add to cart" like it's nobody's business, but instead, everything just blurs together? That's why, every now and then, we're on-the-hunt for some exciting, fresh retailers that'll help curve those online-shopping cravings.
Enter: Pomelo, the new Asian site for all of your affordable-fashion satisfaction. While we strive to make a conscious effort to buy less and buy smarter, sometimes, we just can't resist a good deal, like a $23 slip dress or $6 earrings. This is the kind of place that'll fill the same craving Zara does for all things fast, cheap, and on-trend, without the worry that everyone else will have the same exact pieces as you. Click on to see some of our favorite items, and never feel bored by a store's selection again.