Shopping fatigue is real, y'all, but no moment does it truly sink in than when you just got paid, are totally in the mood to treat yourself to a new dress or pair of shoes, and just can't find anything to buy. You know that feeling: When you log-on to a site where you usually "add to cart" like it's nobody's business, but instead, everything just blurs together? That's why, every now and then, we're on-the-hunt for some exciting, fresh retailers that'll help curve those online-shopping cravings.
Enter: Pomelo, the new Asian site for all of your affordable-fashion satisfaction. While we strive to make a conscious effort to buy less and buy smarter, sometimes, we just can't resist a good deal, like a $23 slip dress or $6 earrings. This is the kind of place that'll fill the same craving Zara does for all things fast, cheap, and on-trend, without the worry that everyone else will have the same exact pieces as you. Click on to see some of our favorite items, and never feel bored by a store's selection again.