Bella Thorne has been a busy girl. She's starring in upcoming Freeform series Famous In Love, Snapchatting absolutely everything (including her recent eyebrow microblading session), and attempting every hair color under the sun. Now, the TV star is about to be even busier — because her cat just gave birth to a bunch of adorable kittens.
Some background on this cat: her name is Lola, she's a Scottish Fold (a.k.a. the cat that Taylor Swift made famous) and she's an amazing snuggler, according to Thorne's interview with Us Weekly last year. Lola is also not exclusively Thorne's: the actress welcomed the kitty into her home and had then-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin step in as Lola's "dad." Sulkin and Thorne have since split up, and while Thorne has since dated Teen Wolf lead Tyler Posey, no one could replace Sulkin in Lola's heart. That's why, when Lola gave birth to kittens, the Famous In Love star made sure to @ Sulkin on Twitter to congratulate him on the birth of their fuzzy grandchild.
Advertisement
Not that she needed to, of course: Thorne and Sulkin were both in the "delivery room," so to speak, when Lola gave birth to her kittens, proving that these exes can still hang out whenever "the kids" are involved.
We are grandparents !!! @greggsulkin our daughter had babies !!! pic.twitter.com/c5DD8St1xZ— bella thorne (@bellathorne) April 6, 2017
I'm totally Bob Barker-y when it comes to spaying and neutering cats (we don't need anymore cats when so many of them wind up in shelters) but since I have confidence that Thorne will be able to hand off these sweet babies to a good home, I can't even be mad. Plus, oh my God, those little tiny faces. If snuggling one of Lola's kittens wouldn't make me break out into hives, I would be begging Thorne for one right this second.
It's cute that Thorne and Sulkin can still hang out at big events in their kids' lives — because these two are furever bonded.
Advertisement