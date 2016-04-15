Taylor Swift's Cat Meredith Is Just Not Having It In This Photo

Taylor Swift's cat Meredith isn't much of a partier. Need proof? Just check out a recent photo Swift posted on Twitter of her Scottish Fold looking like she just wasn't having it.
At a recent soirée Swift had at her apartment, featuring her recently married buddy Britany and her hubby Ben, Meredith seemed to be doing her best Grumpy Cat impression.
But as Cosmopolitan pointed out, Swift seemed to know exactly what her sour-faced kitty was thinking: "Come to the party, they said. It will be fun, they said."
While we imagine Swift's party — which looked very low-key in comparison to some of her recent birthdays — was lots of fun, it seemed like Meredith was more interested in a night of Netflix and chilling.
Come to the party, they said— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 15, 2016
It will be fun, they said pic.twitter.com/9jXvtDljZB
This, of course, isn't the first time Meredith hasn't been much of a party animal, remember her owner has said this cat is "allergic to joy."
From leaving her with terrible scratches to 20-minute staring competitions, Swift frequently posts photos of her cat just not enjoying herself. It's clear though that Swift and all her fans will never get sick of Meredith's bad attitude.
