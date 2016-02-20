Taylor Swift Finally Got To Be Maid Of Honor At Her Best Friend's Wedding

There will be no red carpets or paparazzi shots for Taylor Swift this weekend. She's busy being a bridesmaid.
Swift, whose famous girl squad is constantly makes news, steps out of the spotlight this weekend to attend the wedding of her OG BFF, Britany Maack. Maack, who People reports grew up with Swift in Pennsylvania, made her childhood friend her maid of honor. Will Maack also ask Swift to serenade her and her new hubby, Benjamin LaManna, with one of her hit songs? We would!
Both the bride and maid of honor Swift were dressed by Reem Acra. If it sounds familiar, you might remember that Swift wore one of the label's wedding dresses in her 2010 video for "Mine." You can see the beautiful gowns for the evening wedding on People.
This awesome moment has been in Swift's schedule for at least a year. She shared how Maack asked her to be her maid of honor on Instagram this time last year.
Advertisement