The Surprising Thing People Are Spending Their Tax Returns On

A survey conducted by RealSelf, the cosmetic surgery forum, revealed that four out of 10 people will be rushing to their derm's office for cosmetic treatments. More specifically: One-third of respondents want to put that little extra swag toward Botox, lip filler, or cellulite treatments. That's a huge spike from last year's numbers, when only 13% said they'd be splurging in that particular way. (Keep in mind that this survey is being done with people who frequent the forum, so it's not completely unbiased.)