The horror show continues, when Lucious and Cookie refuse to tell Anika where Bella is and threaten to murder the cornered woman if she doesn’t make a satisfactory plea for her life. "You’ve been really nice and helpful with me, but, you’ve become a huge problem and I don’t see a reason we shouldn’t just kill you right now," Lucious coldly tells his wife. Even Lucious’s murder cakes- loving mom Leah is in on the plan and pulls a gun on Anika.