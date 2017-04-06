DMajor bursts into Jamal’s fly-ass loft to find him on the couch with another man. See, D thought that Jamal didn’t want to be with him because he isn’t out yet, so he believed that coming out on social media and filming himself on his way to Jamal’s crib would be a romantic solution to their problems. But it wasn’t, and Jamal has moved on. It seems like now, DMajor’s trying to change, but maybe for the wrong reasons. Later, when he and Jamal get the chance to talk, and he admits he came out to get Jamal back, Jamal hits him with a great quote: “You don’t come out for someone else, you come out for yourself.” This rejection doesn’t sit well with D, and later he instigates a fight with Philip. Do people change?