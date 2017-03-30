Hakeem and Tiana seem to have gotten that old thing back, but with a new edition: his daughter Bella. Speaking of New Edition, I’m looking forward to seeing Bryshere Y. Gray (Hakeem) demonstrate the dance moves he learned while working on that miniseries. Anyway, Hakeem wants Tiana to be apart of Bella’s life, but she is hesitant (with good reason! No one likes baby-mama drama). But baby mama Anika may be out of the picture soon, as obsessive detective/Lucious’ half brother Tariq threatened her with dirt that he’s willing to use if she doesn’t comply with him on the Gathers case. In one scene, we see her on a bus, crying her eyes out. I have no idea where she’s going.