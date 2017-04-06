Well, folks, we have a release date. On Friday, June 9, our favorite prison inmates will magically reappear on Netflix for another season in paradise. As you’ll recall, we left season 4 with quite the cliffhanger emblazoned on our minds. After a press conference gone awry, prisoners riot in the hallways. The season’s last shot is that of Daya holding a gun to a guard’s head. Oof!
I'm sure I'm not the only one counting down the days until Orange Is the New Black is released on Netflix. Is there any other show so bursting with diverse women characters, well-rounded backstories and gripping, and urgent plot lines? Probably not.
On the bright side, some shows come pretty close. From prison dramas to women-centric ensemble casts, each of the shows on this list incorporates some beloved ingredient from Orange Is the New Black. They'll last you until June 9.
