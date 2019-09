Well, folks, we have a release date. On Friday, June 9 , our favorite prison inmates will magically reappear on Netflix for another season in paradise . As you’ll recall, we left season 4 with quite the cliffhanger emblazoned on our minds. After a press conference gone awry, prisoners riot in the hallways. The season’s last shot is that of Daya holding a gun to a guard’s head. Oof!