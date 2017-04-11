Tucked inside the sleek clutch is Johnston's best-selling organic lip and cheek balm, which smears on a subtle shade of pink and blends into skin like a dream. It also includes her miniature Leila Lou Perfume Oil Roll-On, a blend of essential oils that somehow manages to smell like soft flowers, bright fruit, and freshly cut grass without transporting you back to the perfume aisle of Limited Too. Both products would set you back $22 and $39, respectively, on their own, which makes the wristlet addition even better of a deal. Plus, the interior reads 'feminist,' in case you need a reminder during your afternoon touch-up in the office bathroom.