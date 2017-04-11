Triple threat. It's the phrase often used to describe a celebrity with an annoyingly robust set of skills, or your best friend who just so happens to have the perfect job, a solid relationship, and the chicest wardrobe. We, however, would like to borrow the expression to introduce the latest launch from designer Rebecca Minkoff and makeup artist Rosie Jane Johnston, which feels like hitting the beauty trifecta: eco-friendly products, a splash of fashion, and a side of social responsibility swirled into one.
The powerhouse duo — who happen to be friends IRL — teamed up to create the cool, limited-edition All Girls Essential makeup wristlet. For starters, the half-moon, detachable leather pouch (which is available in beige and coral) is so damn cute, you'll want to carry it with you at all times. But, like mom always told us, it's what's on the inside that counts. (Only, in this case, we're not rolling our eyes.)
Tucked inside the sleek clutch is Johnston's best-selling organic lip and cheek balm, which smears on a subtle shade of pink and blends into skin like a dream. It also includes her miniature Leila Lou Perfume Oil Roll-On, a blend of essential oils that somehow manages to smell like soft flowers, bright fruit, and freshly cut grass without transporting you back to the perfume aisle of Limited Too. Both products would set you back $22 and $39, respectively, on their own, which makes the wristlet addition even better of a deal. Plus, the interior reads 'feminist,' in case you need a reminder during your afternoon touch-up in the office bathroom.
The cause behind it is why we're sold, though. One hundred percent (!) of the proceeds go toward I Am That Girl, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and empowering young women to redefine what being a girl today means. Cue the feel good vibes.
Rebecca Minkoff x By Rosie Jane Limited-Edition All Girls Essential Beauty Clutch, $89, available at By Rosie Jane.
