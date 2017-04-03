It seems like Bella and Gigi Hadid — the stunning sisters who have taken the fashion world by storm — have been in our lives forever. But in reality, they've only been on the scene for a few years. That's because their mother, Yolanda Hadid (you may know her as Yolanda Foster, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumnae), wanted them to grow up as normally as possible and didn't let them start modeling until they were 18.
Elle reports that Yolanda wanted her two girls to grow up to be relatable, nice, and, believe it or not, normal.
"I never let them work [as models] before they were 18," she told Elle. "I didn't want anybody judging them on what they looked like. I wanted them to feel and be the authentic human beings that they are, and I think that created a lot of strength for them."
Never mind the millions of Instagram followers, the high-fashion advertising campaigns, and major makeup contracts; the Hadid sisters are just like any of us. They're all about April Fools' pranks, wearing throwback T-shirts, and basically living their dreams. And they can thank mom for all of that.
Yolanda is about to lend that same mindset to a whole new generation of aspiring models. Model Moms, her new Lifetime reality show, will document her managing new up-an-coming models. And the show promises plenty of cameos from her two superstar daughters. As excited as fashion plates are to see more of their favorite models du jour, viewers should expect plenty of life lessons from momager Yolanda, too.
"I always said to them, listen, there are thousands of girls that are much more beautiful than you girls, but you have an extraordinary character, and you're going to have to set yourself apart by being a role model, by showing up on time and being kind to everybody...to the light people, the makeup, the cleaner in the back of the studio," Yolanda told Elle. "Those are the people that you have to connect with, and that's how you can make a difference in the world."
If Gigi and Bella are any indication, it looks like the fashion world is about to get an influx of polite, professional, and fierce new additions.
