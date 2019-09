Hadid, who previously starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has opened up before about how she protects her daughters in a superficial industry that can take a toll on young women, and how she keeps them humble. In fact, she didn't even let Gigi pursue a modeling career until she turned 17. "I always felt that I didn't want the world to judge her on the way she looks," she told Glamour in 2015. "I always had a very strong sense that I wanted both my girls to develop as real people and who they are individually as women, rather than being judged on their [looks]."