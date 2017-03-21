Gigi and Bella Hadid's mom Yolanda has always supported her daughters in their ambitious (and wildly succesful) career endeavors. Now, those years of experience mothering three budding models — 17-year-old Anwar is booking jobs now too — have helped Hadid land her own reality show. And it already sounds like the perfect gig for the 53-year-old.
The upcoming Lifetime series, Model Moms, will document Hadid as she nurtures aspiring models — and their momagers. During the two-month training period, the teen models and their mothers will learn how to navigate the ins and outs of the notoriously treacherous industry with the mentoring of Hadid — a former model herself — and the help of industry insiders sharing their own expertise. The mother-daughter duos' training will focus on helping them cultivate the "physical, mental and emotional wellness that it takes to build a sustainable brand," according to Lifetime.
And what better way for Hadid to showcase the ideal mother-daughter relationship than sharing the one she has with her successful and well-adjusted daughters? We're counting on seeing the pair (and may be even Anwar) drop in on the series to offer their words of wisdom.
Like all competitive reality shows, Hadid will handpick a winner at the end of it all. Their prize? A contract with Hadid's management company and a potential contract with IMG Models — the agency that manages supermodel Gigi, as well Bella, and Anwar. But the participants can earn rewards for their hard work and growth throughout the competition as well. Every week, the they will get the chance to receive $5,000 to invest in their modeling careers.
Hadid, who previously starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has opened up before about how she protects her daughters in a superficial industry that can take a toll on young women, and how she keeps them humble. In fact, she didn't even let Gigi pursue a modeling career until she turned 17. "I always felt that I didn't want the world to judge her on the way she looks," she told Glamour in 2015. "I always had a very strong sense that I wanted both my girls to develop as real people and who they are individually as women, rather than being judged on their [looks]."
If that's the kind of advice we can expect her to be doling out on Model Moms, then it seems like the young women starring on it are in good hands.
