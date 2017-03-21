The upcoming Lifetime series, Model Moms, will document Hadid as she nurtures aspiring models — and their momagers. During the two-month training period, the teen models and their mothers will learn how to navigate the ins and outs of the notoriously treacherous industry with the mentoring of Hadid — a former model herself — and the help of industry insiders sharing their own expertise. The mother-daughter duos' training will focus on helping them cultivate the "physical, mental and emotional wellness that it takes to build a sustainable brand," according to Lifetime.